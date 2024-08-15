Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
IQI stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.33.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.