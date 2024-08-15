IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

IO Biotech stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.