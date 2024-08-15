Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Minardo John Sells 9,910 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $679.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 552,227 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $693,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

