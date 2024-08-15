IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 153,757 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 5.9 %

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $269,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

