iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369,854 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

