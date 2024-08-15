iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.86

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.86 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 243004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
