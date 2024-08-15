iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,739,000 after buying an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,008,000 after buying an additional 1,679,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,685 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

