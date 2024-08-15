iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,685 shares. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

