iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 6,203,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,303. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

