iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $890,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,525,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

