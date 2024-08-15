iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

IXC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 183,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

