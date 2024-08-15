iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
WOOD traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $78.47. 2,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.