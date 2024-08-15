iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOODGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

WOOD traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $78.47. 2,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

