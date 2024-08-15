iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

WOOD traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $78.47. 2,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

