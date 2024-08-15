iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.21

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 99615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

