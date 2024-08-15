iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.21

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 99615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
