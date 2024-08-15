iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1,596.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of BATS:IGEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,334 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

