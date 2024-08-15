iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.19

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 877567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.