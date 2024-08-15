iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Shares Down 2.1%

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

