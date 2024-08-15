iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.84

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 2647546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

