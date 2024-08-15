iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $139.56

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.56 and last traded at $140.09, with a volume of 310487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $131.77.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,772.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.