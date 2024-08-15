iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.38. 217,740 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

