Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 210,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.