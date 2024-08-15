Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.91

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 96839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jaguar Mining

The company has a market capitalization of C$314.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63.

In other Jaguar Mining news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 750,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$28,488.75. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 750,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 896,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

