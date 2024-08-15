Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Janone Price Performance
ALTS stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Janone has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.26.
About Janone
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janone
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Janone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.