Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janone Price Performance

ALTS stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Janone has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Get Janone alerts:

About Janone

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Janone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.