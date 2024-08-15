Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 1,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,831. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.