Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 1,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,831. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.