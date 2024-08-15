Jefferies Financial Group Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$79.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

