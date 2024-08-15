Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 1.2%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.07. 1,446,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,598,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock worth $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.