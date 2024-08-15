JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $32.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

CARG opened at $27.68 on Monday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,826 shares of company stock worth $1,682,792. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

