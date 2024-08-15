JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $211.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,949. The stock has a market cap of $606.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

