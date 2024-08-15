JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Riverview Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 898,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
