JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 46,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $55,033,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.59. 3,099,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

