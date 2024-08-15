Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $349.40 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Kava has a market cap of $349.40 million and $9.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000098 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,769 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

