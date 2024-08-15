Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 11,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,521. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.79%.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBDC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

