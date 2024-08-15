Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $39.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

HMN opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

