Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.80 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,699.59 or 0.04616975 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $426.01 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 258,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 258,615.68299912. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,777.79917055 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,214,306.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

