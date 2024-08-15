Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 5,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 479,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,810,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,155. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

