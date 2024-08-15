Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.15. 489,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,003. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

