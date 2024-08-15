Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,392. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.