Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,730 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SGOL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,237. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.