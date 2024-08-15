Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,863,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,426,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

