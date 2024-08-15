Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 402,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 648,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.15. 7,205,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,409,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

