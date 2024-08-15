Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock remained flat at $58.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

