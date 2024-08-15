Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Block by 11,653.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Block Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SQ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

