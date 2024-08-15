Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. 2,400,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.