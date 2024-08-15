Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 789,215 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 789,215 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Agenus worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 708,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 650,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,897. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

