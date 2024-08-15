Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 127,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,929. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $445.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

