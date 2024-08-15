Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KINS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -833,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.78.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

