Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Know Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:KNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 68,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,259. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Know Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

