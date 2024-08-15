Komodo Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $393,431.53 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,296,338 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

