Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.89.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $188.34 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

