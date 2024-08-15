KuCoin Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $922.74 million and $1.12 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00013752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,971,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,971,705 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

