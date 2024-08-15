Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,093,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,743,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

